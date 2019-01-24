Polar icebreaker Healy arrives at Vigor to start $7.3 million overhaul

JANUARY 24, 2019 — The U.S. Coast Guard polar icebreaker, Healy (WAGB-20), has arrived at Vigor’s Seattle, WA, shipyard for maintenance.

The $7.3 million contract includes sea valve renewal and overhaul, bow thruster modifications, ballast tank and underwater hull paint preservation and various machinery overhauls.

The vessel will be at Vigor’s Harbor Island facility through June, 2019.

Considered a medium polar icebreaker, at 420 ft and displacing 16,000 tons, the Healy is actually somewhat larger than the Coast Guard's two heavy icebreakers, the 399 ft Polar Star and (currently inactive) Polar Sea.