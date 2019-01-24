Polar icebreaker Healy arrives at Vigor to start $7.3 million overhaul

Healy alongside at Vigor Healy alongside at Vigor

JANUARY 24, 2019 — The U.S. Coast Guard polar icebreaker, Healy (WAGB-20), has arrived at Vigor’s Seattle, WA, shipyard for maintenance.

The $7.3 million contract includes sea valve renewal and overhaul, bow thruster modifications, ballast tank and underwater hull paint preservation and various machinery overhauls.

The vessel will be at Vigor’s Harbor Island facility through June, 2019.

Considered a medium polar icebreaker, at 420 ft and displacing 16,000 tons, the Healy is actually somewhat larger than the Coast Guard's two heavy icebreakers, the 399 ft Polar Star and (currently inactive) Polar Sea.

Related items

More in this category: « World Marine acquired by scrap recycler M.A.R.S.
back to top

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to Marine Daily for breaking marine news

Visit the Online Maritime Exhibition

Find information on Workboats at

NauticExpo

Copyright © 2019 Simmons-Boardman Publishing Inc.