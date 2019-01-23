World Marine acquired by scrap recycler M.A.R.S.

JANUARY 23, 2019 — Modern American Recycling Services, Inc. (M.A.R.S.), a leader in the scrap recycling industry, reports that it completed a transaction acquiring World Marine, LLC on January 22, 2019.

The acquisition includes World Marine’s Alabama facility in Mobile, boasting over 4,400 feet of deep water access on the Mobile River as well as a Panamax-capacity floating dry dock.

The location will be operated under the name Modern American Recycling & Repair Services, LLC (M.A.R.R.S.). In addition to recycling services, the facility will continue to operate as a full-service shipyard.

