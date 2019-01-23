Wärtsilä books multiple orders for Aquarius UV BWMS

JANUARY 23, 2019 —Wärtsilä has been reeling in contracts to supply its Aquarius UV Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) to global shipping operators, enabling their vessels to be compliant with IMO Ballast Water Management Convention regulations.

The contracts are for a total of 13 systems for ships being built at shipyards in China. The orders cover installations in a RoRo ferry, two RoPax vessels, six tankers and four container vessels.

In addition to the demand for newbuild vessel installations, shipowners are also increasingly requesting quotations for their existing ships.

For a vessel to be compliant with the IMO BWMConvention, owners have to install a BWMS at the next special survey of the vessel after September 8, 2019. This essentially gives a five year window for retrofits between September 2019 and September 2024, depending on when the special survey is due.

“This continued strong demand is a very positive verification of the efficiency, reliability, and robustness of the Wärtsilä Aquarius systems,” says Arto Lehtinen, Director, Water and Waste, Wärtsilä Marine. “Owners around the world recognise the fact that our BWMS solutions, which are backed by Wärtsilä’s extensive global service support network, provide assurance that their vessels can fully comply with the regulations, even with varying levels of water quality.”

The Wärtsilä Aquarius UV (Ultra-Violet) BWMS has successfully completed all required testing procedures and has been submitted for U.S. Coastguard Type Approval. The Aquarius UV system was granted IMO Type Approval in 2012. The USCG approval process is extensive and involves both land and sea testing. The company’s alternative BWMS technology, the Wärtsilä Aquarius EC (Electro-Chlorination), was granted USCG Type Approval in August 2018, and IMO Type Approval in 2013.