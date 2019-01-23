Rolls-Royce Rauma thruster plant gets a EUR 57 million makeover

Rolls-Royce Rauma produces a wide range of mechanical azimuth thrusters for use on a wide range of applications including semi-submersible drilling rigs and drillships, tugs and offshore vessels

JANUARY 23, 2019 —Rolls-Royce has completed a multi-million Euro upgrade and refurbishment of its thruster manufacturing plant in Rauma, Finland, that consolidates production on a single site, and creating one of the world’s most advanced propulsion facilities.

The decision to upgrade the facility was announced in the summer of 2016 and the refurbished site was officially opened on January 22, 2019, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony performed by Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Lintilä.

“Our azimuth thrusters are one of our most important products, providing mission critical power and propulsion for some of the largest floating objects on the planet," said Mikael Mäkinen, Rolls-Royce, President – Marine. “Our azimuth thrusters are one of our most important products, providing mission critical power and propulsion for some of the largest floating objects on the planet. The conclusion to this significant investment in Rauma prepares us for future growth in this market, while enabling us to produce our existing range of thrusters and develop new products more efficiently.”

The €57 million (about $65 million) upgrade included the complete rebuilding of the site’s existing production hall, along with the building of a new, 35 m high, hall with 40t, 80t and 200t lift capacities for the manufacturing and testing of thruster units in all size ranges.

A renewed welding hall, six factory acceptance test (FAT) rigs, an integrated logistics center and a main office complex also formed part of thework scope.

Ulla Ylisäe, Rolls-Royce, Program Manager, Rauma, said: “What we have created is a modern, state-of-the art thruster manufacturing hub that increases operational capacity, optimizses production flow lines and delivers on our commitment to meeting our customers’ future requirements. We have now closed the book on the project, which we were able to complete on budget and as scheduled.”

The new facility streamlines production and the simultaneous testing of a wide range of mechanical thrusters, including the US and UUC type azimuthing thrusters and newly launched Elegance pods.