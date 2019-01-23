EBDG teams up with Australia's AMD Marine Consulting

JANUARY 23, 2019 — Seattle, WA, headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) has signed a licensing agreement to be the exclusive North American vessel design representative for AMD Marine Consulting (AMD) of Sydney, Australia.

AMD specializes in high-speed, multi-hull vessel designs. Its catamaran hull forms are ideal for the high-speed ferry market as well as military and paramilitary vessels, fisheries patrol and rescue vessels. There are over 200 AMD-designed vessels in operation around the world, ranging from 15 meters to over 100 meters in length.

Most recently, AMD designed the three 43.5 meter passenger ferries for San Francisco Bay's Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), currently under construction at Anacortes, WA, shipbuilder Dakota Creek Industries.

"EBDG is excited to partner with AMD, the collaboration expands our repertoire of vessel designs available for clients," says Christina Villiott, EBDG's VP of Sales and Marketing. "AMD has an impressive portfolio with expansive application opportunities in North American markets."

AMD Technical Director, Allan Soars says, "We look forward to working with such a well-credentialed design company that shares our ideals, particularly in regard to ease of construction and efficient, reliable vessel operation."

AMD is well known for its research and development in the area of catamaran seakeeping. It has developed a new generation of wave piercing catamaran designs that are used extensively for coastal patrol and search and rescue in rough conditions and that are effective in reducing seasickness on offshore passenger routes.