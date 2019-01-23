Gulf Craft delivers third Express Plus FSV to SEACOR Marine

JANUARY 23, 2019 — Gulf Craft. Franklin, LA, has delivered the Libby L. McCall, the third in a series of] new Express Plus class 194 ft x 32 ft Incat Crowther designed monohull Fast Support Vessels (FSV) for SEACOR Marine.

Offering a cost efficient, comfortable and safe alternative to helicopter transportation, the Libby L. McCall's passenger lounge features spacious reclining seating in privacy pods (similar to airline class seating) along with full internet connectivity and a snack bar area and LED lighting. The crew accommodation area includes staterooms for 16 crew along with a large galley and mess area plus walk-in pantry.

Passenger transits are fast, The Libby McCall's top speed is 38 knots and service speed 33 knots. Her five Cummins QSK 60, EPA Tier 3 compliant diesels, each producing 2,680 bhp, are coupled to Twin Disc MGX 61500 SC gearboxes driving Hamilton HT-810 waterjets through a Cardan shafting system from Driveline Service of Portland. Electrical power is provided by three Cummins QSM 11 generator sets, each producing 290 ekW.

Offshore station-keeping and dockside maneuverability is enabled by three Thrustmaster of Texas 30TT200 bow thrusters each outputting 200 hp. Class 2 station keeping capability is provided by a Kongsberg DP-21 system.

Additional design features include two FFS 250x350 XP firefighting pumps feeding FFS 1200LB remote- controlled monitors rated for Class 1 capacity, a Naiad Dynamics interceptor active ride control system for optimal passenger and crew comfort during transit, a fully redundant Technicold chilled water air conditioning and heating system, as well as a pair of Headhunter marine sanitation devices to help ensure the vessel remains environmentally friendly at all times.

Specially designed gangways on each side of the vessel provide safe boarding access for crew and passengers.

The vessel is USCG certified under Subchapters T (Small Passenger Vessels), L (Offshore Supply Vessels) and I (Industrial Vessels) and is classed by ABS as a High-Speed Craft with DP-2 and Fire-Fighting Capability notations.