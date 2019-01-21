High Speed Transfers orders third Damen FCS 2710

JANUARY 21, 2019 — Swansea, Wales, headquartered High Speed Transfers Ltd (HST) has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards for a third FCS 2710 fast crew supply vessel, for delivery in September this year.

Unveiled in July 2018 with HST as the lead customer, the FCS 2710 is the replacement for Damen’s highly successful FCS 2610. Effectively a complete redesign the FCS 2710 is capable of carrying twice as many passengers - 26 - as its predecessor and is also able to operate in wave heights of more than two meters, thanks to an extra meter of freeboard.

This latest addition to the HST fleet, to be named HST Harri, will join the HST Hudson, delivered in July 2018, and the HST Sofia, which is scheduled for delivery in March 2019. Like the HST Sofia, the HST Harri will incorporate a few small layout changes to the working areas but otherwise the original specification remains unchanged.

HST is a recent entrant to the crew transfer market but is led by an experienced management team with extensive experience in the sector.

Since its formation, the business has been doing well. “The Hudson is just about to start its next project with the same client, this time in Belgium,” says managing director Tom Nevin. “Having completed its project in the Irish Sea successfully the client has decided it wants to keep the vessel so it’s starting a new project on February 1.

“We are really happy to be adding another vessel to our fleet,” he continues, “and it’s been a great experience so far operating for us and our clients, and it’s been very well received in the wider market. Its performance has exceeded all of our expectations and so we are extremely happy to be buying a third vessel and are eager to get it into the market.”

“We’re delighted that HST has had so much success with the HST Hudson and that it has been well received by their customers,” said Arjen van Elk, Damen Sales Manager for the UK and Ireland. “With three orders within a year they are turning their ambitions into reality even quicker than we could have imagined.”