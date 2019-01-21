Equinor moves forward with shoreside power for PSVs

Equinor has 13 supply vessels in its contract portfolio that are ready for shore power supply, including Rem Eir from Remøy Shipping, whose contract with Equinor was recently extended by three years

JANUARY 21, 2019 — Shoreside power is an important element of Equinor's plans to cut CO2 emissions from its Norwegian Continental Shelf logistics operations. This past Friday, January 18, supply base operator NorSea opened a shore-to-ship power supply station at the Dusavik supply base near Stavanger making it the latest in a row of supply bases where vessels on Equinor contract can use shore power while at berth and charging of their onboard batteries.

Thus far, thirteen supply vessels on long-term contracts with Equinor have installed shore power systems on board, and a further five vessels in the contract portfolio will be readied for shore power supply during 2019.

“We need broad cooperation if we are to reduce emissions from our supply chain. Equinor plays a key role in this effort, as we have many suppliers who must be team players if we are to cut emissions,” says Philippe F. Mathieu, head of Equinor’s joint operations support cluster. "We influence operations by our management of day-to-day activities, commercially by rewarding low emissions in contracts and strategically by supporting a business that utilizes vessels, vehicles and helicopters in a proper way."

Since 2011, Equinor has cut emissions from its logistics operations by a total of 600,000 tonnes of CO2, corresponding to annual emissions from all cars in Oslo. An increasing number of shipowners with supply vessels in the Equinor portfolio are prepared for hybrid battery operation and shore power supply.

Norway's NOX fund is a central financial contributor for shipowners aiming to adapt their vessels to hybrid battery operation and shore power supply, providing financial support based on how much the systems are being used.

“We have an ambition of moving all vessels on long-term contract with us to shore power, because we have seen that it is an efficient tool for reducing emissions. We note that shipowners, crews, base companies and authorities are strongly committed and willing to prepare for operation and infrastructure that will help reduce emissions,” says Mathieu.

In addition to Dusavik, shore-to-ship power supply stations have been installed at the supply bases at Mongstad in Hordaland, Florø in Sogn og Fjordane, Kristiansund in Møre og Romsdal and Hammerfest in Finnmark during the past year.