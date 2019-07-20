Orskov Shipyard to increase drydocking capacity

JULY 20, 2019 — Denmark's Orskov Shipyard and the Port of Frederikshavn have entered into a leasing agreement that will enable an increase in the yard's drydocking capacity.

The port is implementing an expansion span includes increasing its water depth from 11 m to 14 m, increasing potential business for the entire maritime service industry, including the shipyard.

The new lease includes a new quay and hinterland area that will allow Orskov Yard to place a new floating dry dock dock in the area where its current 4,200 ton lift capacity floating dock is situated.

According to Shipyard Director Lars Fischer, the yard's new floating dry dock will arrive in 2020.