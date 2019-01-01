Matthieu de Tugny takes helm at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore



JULY 20, 2018 — Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has appointed Matthieu de Tugny as group Executive Vice-President, leading the Marine & Offshore Division (M&O).

He succeeds Philippe Donche-Gay as the head of Marine & Offshore and will be a member of the Bureau Veritas Group Executive Committee reporting to CEO Didier Michaud-Daniel.

"Matthieu de Tugny is recognized in the maritime community as a highly experienced leader with a career comprising different leadership roles world-wide. He embodies the expertise and values of Bureau Veritas," commented Didier Michaud-Daniel. "Taking the helm of Marine & Offshore – the division representing the origins of Bureau Veritas – Matthieu will now continue the remarkable transformation of the division. By reinventing its services and tools through a digital transformation, M&O is developing innovative solutions adapted to the challenges of a safer, more environmentally friendly and sustainable maritime industry. I am grateful to Philippe Donche-Gay, who has been a leader and change maker, guiding the Marine & Offshore division through the challenges of the last six years."

Responsible for initiating and delivering a wide-ranging digital transformation program in both Marine & Offshore and across the Bureau Veritas organization, Philippe Donche-Gay will retire from the Bureau Veritas Group on January 31, 2019. He served as IACS Chairman in 2014 and oversaw a period of significant growth for Bureau Veritas M&O, including landmark strategic and new technology ship classification projects.

Prior to his appointment as Executive Vice-President of the Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore Division, Matthieu de Tugny was Senior Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer of the division. In a 25 year career with Bureau Veritas, Matthieu de Tugny is experienced in both the marine and offshore sectors.

He joined Bureau Veritas in 1994 as a design review engineer. In successive appointments and promotions he has worked in South Korea, the United States, Singapore and France. He has led technical, operations, marketing & sales, offshore and marine teams and regions. He has held Marine Chief Executive roles in France, North America, South Asia and for all Offshore activities.

Matthieu de Tugny graduated from Ecole Nationale de la Marine Marchande (France) with a dual purpose Officer Diploma and he holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Ecole Supérieure d'Electricité (France).