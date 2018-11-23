Hapag-Lloyd to fit ten Hamburg class ships with scrubbers

NOVEMBER 23, 2018 — Hapag-Lloyd has ordered ten hybrid ready Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS) that will be installed on ten Hamburg class vessels (13,000 TEU) during 2019 and 2020. This will allow the company to comply with the upcoming IMO 2020 sulfur cap

The retrofits will start in March 2019 when the first EGCS will be installed on the vessel Hamburg Express at the Qingdao Beihai shipyard in China.

Hapag-Lloyd estimates all of the installations will be finished before the end of 2020. The decision was made as a part of Hapag-Lloyd's response to the IMO 2020 regulation limiting the sulfur content of marine fuels to 0.5 percent from January 1, 2020.

"Using compliant low-sulfur fuels is the key solution for Hapag-Lloyd. However, we want to make sure we test and make use of all relevant solutions, which is why we decided to also retrofit our Hamburg Class vessels with EGCS," said Anthony Firmin, COO of Hapag-Lloyd.