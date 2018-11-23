ABB Turbocharging opens new branch in Zhoushan, China

Opening of the new branch office of ABB Jiangjin Turbo Systems Co., Ltd. in Zhoushan, China

NOVEMBER 23, 2018 — ABB Turbocharging reports that ABB Jiangjin Turbo Systems Co., Ltd has reached a strategic cooperation with Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard Co., Ltd and opened a branch office in Zhoushan.

Zhoushan accounts for over 35 percent of China's total ship repair work load making it the premier ship repair center in China.

The new branch will offer customers the benefit of ABB's original spare parts and services, and more convenient access to maintenance and repair for all ABB turbochargers, regardless of model types and application. With the new location, the time previously required for repairs and maintenance will now be significantly reduced.

"ABB Jiangjin Turbocharging System Co., Ltd. Zhoushan Branch is the first legal entity established by ABB in Zhoushan," said Mr. Jiang Haibo, Head of Industrial Automation Division, ABB China. "It will be a valuable addition to our sales and service network in Zhoushan and the entire south-eastern coastal Yangtze River Delta region. It will help ABB remain closer to the needs of the market and serve our customers faster and better, as well as in the delivery of ABB's mission 'In China, for China, and for the world'.

