Wärtsilä 31 retrofit promises big fuel cost and NOX emission reductions

NOVEMBER 23, 2018 — A Norwegian fishing vessel delivered in 1998 is to be the first vessel to be retrofitted with a Wärtsilä 31 engine. After the retrofit is completed, the vessel's fuel consumption will be reduced by 200,000 liters and NOx emissions by over 88 tonnes annually.

The vessel is the Gadar, owned by Norway's Gadar AS. Its existing 18-cylinder Wärtsilä 32 engine in V-configuration will be replaced with the 10-cylinder Wärtsilä 31 engine in V-configuration. In addition, the vessel will be installed with Wärtsilä NOx Reducer emission after-treatment system with a compact silencer. The propulsion control system will also be upgraded.

The decision to retrofit Gardar's engine will have a huge impact on the vessel's environmental footprint. The Wärtsilä 31 engine holds the Guinness World Record as the most effective medium-speed diesel engine in the world and lower fuel costs and lower Norwegian NOx tax payments, combined with the longer service interval of the Wärtsilä 31 engine, will result in significantly lower operating costs.

The Norwegian NOx Fund has committed a substantial amount of support for this project, resulting in a very satisfactory repayment period.

"We are extremely happy to be able to make Gardar more ecologically sound. The investment in retrofitting the vessel will quickly pay itself back in terms of reduced fuel costs and NOx fees. We have been very satisfied with Wärtsilä's engines and propulsions and consider installing the NOx reducers to two more of our vessels," says Christian Halstensen, owner and manager of Gardar AS.

"We could not be prouder of this agreement, as it shows responsibility from the customer and gives us the opportunity to contribute to more environmentally sound shipping. At Wärtsilä, we understand that a project like this is an investment financially, but it is also an investment in our future. We warmly support every action that goes beyond just meeting the environmental regulations," says Cato Esperø, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Services.