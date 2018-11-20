VT Halter Marine awarded $9 million in support of T-AGS 67

NOVEMBER 20, 2018 — The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has awarded shipbuilder VT Halter Marine Inc., Pascagoula, MS, $9,000,000 for functional design engineering, procurement of long-lead time material, and limited advanced production to support the T-AGS 67 Oceanographic Survey Ship.

The T-AGS 67 is planned to be a modified repeat design of the current T-AGS 66 ship, USNS Maury, was delivered by VT Halter Marine in February 2016

Work under this latest award will be performed in Pascagoula (85 percent); Pittsburgh, PA, (13 percent); and New Orleans, LA, (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2019.

Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,750,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.