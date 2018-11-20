MAN 48/60CR engine will power Chinese sand dredge newbuild

Pictured in Guangdong at the signing of the contract for the MAN 48/60CR engine (from left): Jin Sha – Sales, MAN Energy Solutions, Shanghai; Weijian Yang – Senior Sales Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, Augsburg; Lex Nijsen – Vice President, Head of Four-Stroke Marine at MAN Energy Solutions; Chengdong Xiao – Director, Dongguan Xiandai Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.; Chengguang Xiao – Owner, Dongguan; Du Xuefeng – Dongguan Trading House; Xiao Zifeng – owner, Dongguan

NOVEMBER 20, 2018 — MAN Energy Solutions has won an order to supply a MAN 9L48/60CR engine for a new dredge currently under construction at China's Dongguan Xiandai Shipbuilding Co. for sister company, Dongguan Rundong Shipping Co., Ltd.

The dredge will be used to produce sand for the local construction industry.

Lex Nijsen, Vice President, Head of Four-Stroke Marine at MAN Energy Solutions, says, "The local market is very interesting in that it produces sand for the construction industry. Its projects and technical criteria are different to those of the national stage but, at the end of the day, still demand powerful, highly-reliable engines."

MAN Energy Solutions reports that more than 10 private shipyards – producing primarily dredgers and barges – are located in the Shenzhen and Dongguan areas of Guangdong province.

Accordingly, Nijsen expects the demand for big-bore engines to increase significantly in the short term.

"Dongguan Rundong Shipping already operates five dredges in Guangdong province – several with MAN engines – and is considered a leader within local dredging circles," Nijsen added. "We are happy to have won this order from such a prominent client, and are confident that it will influence future sales locally in this market segment – as will our ability to offer a comprehensive after sales service."

The MAN 48/60CR engine

The four-stroke 9L48/60CR engine is rated at 9,720 kW @ 514 rpm and features MAN Energy Solutions' exhaust-gas turbocharging and two-stage charge-air cooling. It is designed for heavy-duty operation – even with fuel qualities down to HFO-700 cSt / 50°C. Additionally, a charge-air bypass on the engine is designed to improve operational behavior at reduced engine speeds. The engine will also feature SaCoSone, MAN Energy Solutions' engine-control system.