Colonna's wins $11.8 million T-EPF 9 contract

NOVEMBER 20, 2018 — Colonna's Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, VA, has been awarded an $11,884,493 contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for the post shakedown availability and drydocking of the expeditionary fast transport USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9).

Work will include clean and gas-free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces, heater exchangers; modify fore peak structure, perform annual stern ramp maintenance, install heat tracing and thermal insulation on piping, perform annual maintenance of ride control system, bilge cleaning, reduction gear maintenance, self-contained breathing apparatus annual certification, high expansion foam system certification, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system annual maintenance, annual sewage plant maintenance, docking and undocking, evacuation system annual certification, waterjet hydraulics maintenance, and installation of the adaptive force package.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total contract value of this contract to $13,593,593. Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to begin Jan. 7, 2019, with completion by April 6, 2019.

The contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside.

The Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, VA, is the contracting activity.