McAllister Towing appoints Alan Ginsberg as CFO

NOVEMBER 20, 2018 — McAllister Towing has appointed Alan Ginsberg as Chief Financial Officer.

Currently the Treasurer of the Seaman's Church Institute, Mr. Ginsberg was the founding Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. He has a long and distinguished professional career in the arena of maritime finance.

Mr. Eric McAllister, former Chief Financial Officer, will remain as Treasurer.

Buckley McAllister, President of McAllister added, "We are excited to welcome Alan Ginsberg to McAllister. I have known Alan for many years through the Seaman's Church and greater maritime community. We are privileged to bring his expertise into McAllister Towing to continue the growth and development of our services to our valued clients."

Founded in 1864, McAllister Towing is one of the oldest and largest maritime transportation companies in the United States, owning and operating over 50 tugboats, a dozen barges, and three ferries. Headquartered in New York, the company is owned and managed by the fourth and fifth generations of the family.