Offshore wind brings together Glosten, C-Job in MOU

NOVEMBER 19, 2018 — The potential of the nascent U.S. offshore wind market has brought together a leading American naval architecture and marine engineering firm and a Dutch one.

U.S. naval architect Glosten and The Netherlands' C-Job Naval Architects recently announced a strategic partnership to create more value for their respective clients. Executives from the two firms met recently at Glosten’s newly opened East Coast office in Bedford, MA, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) defining the firms’ shared goals and objectives.

New Bedford hopes to be a staging area for the Massachusetts offshore wind market. Offshore wind developers Bay State Wind, Deepwater Wind, and Vineyard Wind have all established offices in the city.

“This is an important step in formalizing what has already been a fruitful relationship over the past several months,” says Glosten President Morgan Fanberg, PE. “It is encouraging to see the work we can accomplish together. We look forward to offering these complementary skills to our industry partners around the globe.”

This multinational partnership will deliver optimized technical teams with increased value across a wide range of ship designs including research vessels, offshore energy service vessels, and dredging vessels.

C-Job CEO Basjan Faber shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership. “We’ve been looking to expand our operations and follow our American Dream,” says Faber. “We’re excited to have found a partner in Glosten — well known in the American maritime industry, who share the same vision and values as C-Job. We look forward to what our joint future will bring.”

C-Job’s track record in the offshore wind market, combined with Glosten’s experience in U.S. ocean renewables, will bring added value to the emerging offshore wind market.

The companies’ combined track record and suite of services are complementary, focusing on areas such as naval architecture, marine engineering, structural engineering, electrical engineering, marine construction design, sustainable propulsion, numerical modelling, interior design, detail/production design, noise control engineering, and construction supervision.