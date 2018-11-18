Lockheed Martin gets $282 million mod to MMSC FMS contract

Multi mission combat ship (above) is based on the Freedom variant Littoral Combat Ship built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyar

NOVEMBER 18, 2018 – Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, MD, has been awarded a $282,085,646 modification to a previously awarded contract for long lead time material and detail design in support of the construction of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ships (MMSC) being built for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.

The MMSC is a lethal and highly maneuverable surface combatant capable of littoral and open-ocean operation based on the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship and using the the Freedom-variant's 118 meter hull and the same combined diesel and gas propulsion system.

