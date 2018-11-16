ABS issues first Cyber Security-Ready Notation to HHI VLCC

NOVEMBER 16, 2018 — ABS and South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have collaborated to develop cyber security requirements for the ABS Cyber Security-Ready (CS-Ready) Notation for marine assets.

ABS has issued HHI the first-of-its-kind CS-Ready Notation to a large-scale commercial vessel—a VLCC—delivered in November.

"As a global leader in marine cyber security, ABS is pleased to work with HHI to ensure the next generation of vessels is better equipped to address increasing levels of cyber risk," said John Jorgensen, ABS Chief Scientist, Cyber Security. "Employing the ABS FCI Cyber Risk model in implementing this new CS-Ready Notation means valuable assets are already down the road to achieving a robust degree of protection on delivery to customers."

The FCI Cyber Risk model quantifies cyber risk, measuring Functions (critical systems such as navigation and propulsion), Connections (digital networks connecting functions), and Identities (people or devices accessing connections).

The CS-Ready Notation requires that functions and connections are properly characterized so the owner can control access to connections and systems.

"Achieving this CS-Ready Notation makes HHI a frontrunner in ship cyber security technology and means HHI is well prepared for future certifications, which are becoming increasingly strict," said Joo Won-ho, Director of the HHI Corporate Research Center. "These cyber security requirements will be integrated into HHI's newly constructed ships, including LNG carriers, and will give HHI products the competitive edge, leading to increased market leadership."

HHI implemented the requirements on the vessel at its shipyard in Korea. ABS cyber security specialists examined the cyber-readiness of the critical control systems onboard including vessel management systems, navigation and communication systems.