Rolls-Royce gets $40.8 million LCAC engine contract mod

NOVEMBER 16, 2018 — Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, IN, has been awarded a $40,890,720 modification to a previously awarded contract for the procurement of 20 production MT7 marine turbine engines for Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 100 class craft 109 through 113.

This procurement is in support of the Ship-to-Shore Connector program.

Each LCAC 100 craft incorporates four MT7 engines. Work to be performed includes production of the MT7 engines and delivery to Textron Marine Systems for the assembly of the LCAC 100 class craft.

Work will be performed in Indianapolis and is expected to be completed by January, 2020. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,356,288; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $24,534,432 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity, working in conjunction with the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD,