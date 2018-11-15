Tidewater merger with GulfMark completed

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 — Offshore services giant Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) today announced the successful completion of its merger with GulfMark Offshore, Inc., reporting that the relevant proposals were approved by over 99% of the votes cast by Tidewater stockholders and GulfMark stockholders at the companies' respective stockholder meetings earlier today.

All necessary conditions to the closing have been satisfied and the business combination has been consummated. In connection with the completion of the transaction, GulfMark common stock will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of the market close on November 15, 2018.

Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Rynd, commented, "We're excited to welcome the GulfMark team to Tidewater, and we look forward to commencing the work of integrating our fleets and shore-base operations in order to quickly and fully realize the strategic and financial benefits of this business combination. A combined Tidewater and GulfMark will provide employees with more opportunities as part of a global leader with a deep commitment to safety and reliability, offer customers a broad range of highest quality, cost-effective support vessel services worldwide, and deliver to stockholders competitive returns on invested capital and scope for significant growth in revenue and free cash flow in an improving offshore market."