McDermott celebrates sail away of giant production platform

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 — McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) has hosted an event at its fabrication yard in Altamira, Tamaulipas, Mexico, celebrating the sail away of the PEMEX Exploración y Producción PB-Abkatun-A2 oil and gas production platform.

The PB-Abkatun-A2 platform is McDermott's largest project in size and total value to date for PEMEX. The $454 million engineering, procurement, construction and installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project was awarded to the company in June 2016.

McDermott's scope of work spanned from the basic engineering design to tie-in and commissioning of the jacket, deck, four tripod jackets, and four bridges about 100 meters each. Two tripods were designed to be used as part of the flare system while the other two tripods support the two bridges to interconnect PB-Abkatun-A2 with the existing PEMEX production complex. The giant three-level topside is the largest ever fabricated at McDermott's Altamira fabrication yard.

Installation of Abkatun is scheduled for November 2018 in Mexico's Bay of Campeche utilizing McDermott's Amazon, DB50 and Intermac 650 vessels. Commissioning will follow the installation of the 15,000 metric ton platform in 138 m of water which will provide replacement and expansion capabilities to the existing Abkatun Pol Chuc facilities. Following commissioning, this high-capacity production platform is rated to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day and 150 million of standard cubic feet of gas per day for PEMEX.