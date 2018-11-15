Inmarsat adds new components to its cyber security service

NOVEMBER 15, 2018 — Inmarsat has added two new components to its Fleet Secure maritime cyber security service: a multi-layered endpoint security solution, Fleet Secure Endpoint, and a training app for mobile devices, Fleet Secure Cyber Awareness.

Fleet Secure Endpoint is based on technology from ESET, a leader in digital security, and protects desktop computers and other systems connected to a vessel's network. It has been developed to remove infections and thwart hackers before damage occurs to onboard endpoints and connected systems. The solution will be available for commercial use from January 2019 and is compatible across Inmarsat's maritime portfolio of services, including Fleet Xpress, FleetBroadband and Fleet One. It also adds to the resilience of Inmarsat's own satellite and ground network enabling consistent cyber security standards to be maintained.

Peter Broadhurst, SVP of Safety and Security for Inmarsat Maritime said: "It is a priority for every fleet operator and ship manager — shore-side and at sea — to ensure their systems are properly protected. As this enhancement to Fleet Secure demonstrates, Inmarsat is constantly monitoring the ever changing cyber security landscape and devising new tools and approaches for addressing potential problems; ensuring that ships and their crew remain safe –physically and virtually."

The Fleet Secure Cyber Awareness training app enables seafarers to educate themselves on the tactics that cyber criminals might employ in attempting to infiltrate a company's IT infrastructure.

"Many attempts to gain unauthorized access to IT infrastructure require some sort of activation by an end-user in order to infect a system and cause further damage," says Broadhurst. "These attacks are often heavily disguised so as to trick and manipulate end-users into unwittingly granting permission. However, there are nearly always tell-tale signs that, if spotted in time, would prevent escalation. Crew education is therefore an indispensable component in realizing a well-rounded security strategy."