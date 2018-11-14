Detyens Shipyards awarded $10 million MSC contract

NOVEMBER 14, 2018 — Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, SC, has been awarded a $10,046,484 contract for a 60 calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul dry docking of USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188).

Work will include general services; clean and gas free tanks; 01 level and tank deck hydro-blast and recoat; flight deck preservation and non-skid; stability test; main engine turbo charger overhaul; ship’s service diesel engine overhaul; life boat davit blocks; recertification of lifeboats and winches; fire and smoke damper service; drydocking and undocking the vessel; propeller system maintenance; overhauling sea valves; underwater hull cleaning and painting; ground tackle inspection and preservation; simplex stern tube seals; cargo ballast system tanks overhaul; ram tensioner preservation; and repair and preservation of saddle winches.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $11,054,691.

Work will be performed in North Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by March 17, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount $10,046,484 will be obligated at the time of award.

Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity .