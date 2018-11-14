Thrustmaster acquires controlling interest in Blue Thruster

The V-Pod thruster has a long "flexible" propeller shaft, integrated electric motor, robust planetary reduction gear, and double mechanical seal construction with a cofferdam

NOVEMBER 14, 2018 — Thrustmaster Holdings B.V., affiliated with U.S. based Thrustmaster of Texas Inc. recently acquired a 58.5% stake in Blue Thruster, a Dutch based maritime innovations company.

With this transaction, Thrustmaster, Houston, TX, a global leading supplier of thrusters, gains access to two innovative patents developed by Blue Thruster. These patents relate to the so-called V-pod concept, which is a highly innovative concept configuring an azimuth thruster with an integrated permanent magnet motor.

In addition, the transaction further expands Thrustmaster’s product portfolio and its global footprint.

Simultaneously, Thrustmaster has engaged into a cooperation with AAApropulsion BV, an independent supplier of bow thrusters which avails of a license agreement with Blue Thruster and also markets and supplies the V-pods.

In return, Blue Thruster has attracted a strong partners and the opportunity to further develop innovations in the coming years.