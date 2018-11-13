Leslie Controls wins $5.65 million Virginia class valve contract

NOVEMBER 13, 2018 — Tampa, FL, based Leslie Controls, a CIRCOR International brand, has been awarded a $5.65 million contract to provide valves to the U.S. Navy for ten Block V Virginia-class submarines.

With authorization to begin material acquisition immediately, the schedule calls for delivering two shipsets worth of equipment each year for the next five years. Leslie Controls says that its early procurement strategies for material consolidation will aid the customer in realizing economies and savings for the program.

"Leslie Controls' relationship with the U.S. Navy started with shipbuilding programs prior to World War I," said Dean Lyons, Navy Senior Program Manager. "Our people have always felt honored by the responsibility entrusted to us by the U.S. Navy and we're pleased to add this contract to the legacy. CIRCOR's recent acquisition of Portland Valve and Warren Pumps only increases our capabilities and we expect it will strengthen our relationship even further."