BIMCO develops two 2020 bunker clauses

NOVEMBER 13, 2018 — With the IMO global sulfur cap getting ever nearer, BIMCO has developed two 2020 charter party bunker clauses that deal with general compliance and the transitional period,

The Global Marine Fuel Sulfur Clause for Time Charter Parties was approved by the Documentary Committee at its meeting in Copenhagen today.

"It is very important that the new sulfur clauses are ready well in advance to allow the parties to prepare ahead of January 1, 2020," says Peter Eckhardt, chairperson of the drafting committee and Head of Chartering and Operations at Reederei F. Laeisz. "The Global Marine Fuel Sulfur Clause for Time Charter Parties will help them do exactly that, as it sets out the obligations and responsibilities of owners and charterers to comply with MARPOL Annex VI sulgur content requirements."

The clause states that charterers are obliged to provide fuel that complies with MARPOL requirements, grades and specifications set out in the charter party, and it is a general compliance clause. It also states that charterers must use suppliers and bunker barge operators who comply with MARPOL and that shipowners will remain responsible for the fuel management.

The second clause discussed at the Committee meeting in Copenhagen deals with the transitional period from the end of 2019 to the beginning of 2020. The clause focuses on cooperation between owners and charterers to minimize quantities of non-compliant fuel on board by 31 December 2019.

It states that any remaining non-compliant fuel on board after January 1, 2020 has to be removed no later than redelivery or March 1, 2020 – whichever comes first. It also states that removal of non-compliant fuel must be done at the charterers' cost, while tank cleaning must be done at the cost of the shipowners.

The two clauses will be published as one package.