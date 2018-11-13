Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines orders 20 containerships plus 8 options

NOVEMBER 13, 2018 — Taipei, Taiwan, headquartered Wan Hai Lines has placed orders for 20 new containerships, split between Japan Marine United Corporation and China's Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading Company.

The orders include eight 3,036 TEU ships at JMU and twelve 2,038 TEU container vessels at GWS /CSTC. Wan Hai has options to declare an additional four 3,036 TEU vessels within six months and four 2,038 TEU vessels within three months.

Deliveries of the 3,036 TEU ships will start at the end of October 2020 with deliveries of the 2,038 TEU ships set to start in January 2021.

Currently, Wan Hai Lines operates a fleet of 72 owned vessels and 24 chartered vessels. It says the new orders represent its latest fleet renewal plan, "so as to ensure that the company’s vessel fleet is able to maintain competitive and support continuous market development."