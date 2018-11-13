STX gets LR AIP for LNG fueled 50,000 dwt tanker design

NOVEMBER 13, 2018 — Classification society Lloyd's Register has granted South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. approval in principle for a 50,000 dwt MR tanker design capable of using LNG as a fuel.

STX incorporated an LNG-fueled propulsion system into its existing conventional MR tanker design with technical assistance and support from LR, ensuring that the design is in compliance with the new IGF code as well as with LR's Gas Fueled Rules, covering other applicable requirements.

LR also supported STX in carrying out a risk assessment of the LNG-fueled propulsion system for the vessel design.

Mr. Ek Choi, Chief Technical Officer of STX, commented: "STX has an extensive reference list for designing and building MR tankers. The experience and know-how that has been built to date has been utilized to develop this new LNG-powered MR tanker. The design enables the lowest possible fuel consumption and allows owners to select a design that will meet the future SOx and NOx emission challenges."

