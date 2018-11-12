Metal Shark completes second of two New Orleans RTA ferries

First of the two 150 passenger catamarans was delivered in July

NOVEMBER 12, 2018 — Jeanerette, LA , headquartered shipbuilder Metal Shark has completed the second of two 105-foot, 150-passenger, high speed aluminum catamaran passenger ferries constructed for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

The first of the two new ferries was completed earlier this year and delivered to New Orleans in July. The second vessel is 100% complete at Metal Shark's Franklin, LA,shipyard where it successfully passed U.S. Coast Guard inspections at the beginning of October and is ready for delivery to New Orleans at RTA's discretion.

The new passenger ferries, RTA 1 and RTA 2, will replace the decades-old ferries currently operated in New Orleans and will usher in entirely new standards of comfort, safety, reliability, and efficiency.

The vessels were designed by BMT Designers and Planners and built to meet the specific requirements of the RTA. The USCG Subchapter "T" compliant ferries are powered by twin 715-horsepower Cat C-18 Tier 3 diesel engines and feature a proven, low wake/low wash, high efficiency hull design for reduced environmental impact.

"In the past 18 months, we have delivered over fourteen 150-passenger and 350-passenger ferries to New York, Washington, DC, and now, New Orleans," said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. "As a local Louisiana company, it has been an honor to build these modern, comfortable new vessels for the people of New Orleans and visitors from around the world."