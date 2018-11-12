Tuesday, December 11

Moderator: John R. Snyder, Publisher & Editor in Chief, Marine Log



8:00 AM

Continental Breakfast

9:00 AM

Keynote Address

Kirsi Tikka, Executive Vice President, Global Marine, ABS

9:30 AM

Current Regulation, Legislation & Policy

10:00 AM

Coffee Break

10:30 AM

IMO's 2020 Sulfur Cap

Nick Confuorto, President & Chief Operating Officer, CR Ocean Engineering

Philip Hadjisoteriou, Manager Client Relations, North America, Northeast, Lloyd's Register

11:30 AM

Preparing for 2050

Tony Teo, LNG Consultant, Specialized Shipbuilding, Sembcorp Marine

12 NOON

Luncheon

1:15 PM

Panel: Zero Emissions

Anthony Teo, Technology & LNG Business Development Director, DNV GL

2:00 PM

Weather Routing & Route Optimization

2:20 PM

AI Assisted and Autonomous Shipping

2:45 PM

Cyber Security: Regulatory Perspective

3:35 PM

The Seafarer in the Digital Age

Matthew Bonvento, Assistant Professor, Nautical Science, USMMA

3:55 PM

Closing Remarks

John Snyder, Publisher & Editor, Marine Log

4:00 PM

Cocktail Reception

5:00 PM

Adjourn