Tuesday, December 11

Moderator: John R. Snyder, Publisher & Editor in Chief, Marine Log

8:00 AM
Continental Breakfast

9:00 AM
Keynote Address
Kirsi Tikka, Executive Vice President, Global Marine, ABS

9:30 AM
Current Regulation, Legislation & Policy

10:00 AM
Coffee Break

10:30 AM
IMO's 2020 Sulfur Cap
Nick Confuorto, President & Chief Operating Officer, CR Ocean Engineering
Philip Hadjisoteriou, Manager Client Relations, North America, Northeast, Lloyd's Register

11:30 AM
Preparing for 2050
Tony Teo, LNG Consultant, Specialized Shipbuilding, Sembcorp Marine

12 NOON
Luncheon

1:15 PM
Panel: Zero Emissions
Anthony Teo, Technology & LNG Business Development Director, DNV GL

2:00 PM
Weather Routing & Route Optimization

2:20 PM
AI Assisted and Autonomous Shipping

2:45 PM
Cyber Security: Regulatory Perspective

3:35 PM
The Seafarer in the Digital Age
Matthew Bonvento, Assistant Professor, Nautical Science, USMMA

3:55 PM
Closing Remarks
John Snyder, Publisher & Editor, Marine Log

4:00 PM
Cocktail Reception

5:00 PM
Adjourn

