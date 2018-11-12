Tuesday, December 11
Moderator: John R. Snyder, Publisher & Editor in Chief, Marine Log
8:00 AM
Continental Breakfast
9:00 AM
Keynote Address
Kirsi Tikka, Executive Vice President, Global Marine, ABS
9:30 AM
Current Regulation, Legislation & Policy
10:00 AM
Coffee Break
10:30 AM
IMO's 2020 Sulfur Cap
Nick Confuorto, President & Chief Operating Officer, CR Ocean Engineering
Philip Hadjisoteriou, Manager Client Relations, North America, Northeast, Lloyd's Register
11:30 AM
Preparing for 2050
Tony Teo, LNG Consultant, Specialized Shipbuilding, Sembcorp Marine
12 NOON
Luncheon
1:15 PM
Panel: Zero Emissions
Anthony Teo, Technology & LNG Business Development Director, DNV GL
2:00 PM
Weather Routing & Route Optimization
2:20 PM
AI Assisted and Autonomous Shipping
2:45 PM
Cyber Security: Regulatory Perspective
3:35 PM
The Seafarer in the Digital Age
Matthew Bonvento, Assistant Professor, Nautical Science, USMMA
3:55 PM
Closing Remarks
John Snyder, Publisher & Editor, Marine Log
4:00 PM
Cocktail Reception
5:00 PM
Adjourn