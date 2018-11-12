Tidewater chooses UniSea to digitalize and standardize HSEQ and ops

NOVEMBER 12, 2018 — Skudesneshavn, Norway, based software developer UniSea AS, has been selected to partner with offshore services giant Tidewater Inc. in digitalizing and standardizing its business processes related to health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) and operations. The UniSea software suite will be implemented on all Tidewater vessels and in all offices in one of the largest contract's in UniSea's 21-year history.

Tidewater Inc. is set to become one of the world's biggest operator of offshore service vessels (OSV) following its merger with Gulfmark Offshore, with 273 vessels and 25 offices worldwide.

Under the terms of the contract, Tidewater will implement UniSea modules for procedures and manuals, incident reporting, environmental and fuel consumption reporting, risk assessments, International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Codes, Permit to Work, audits and more.

"As the requirements for quality assurance and reporting have increased in recent years - due to the needs of authorities, customers and internal requirements - UniSea has continued to focus on delivering optimal software solutions based on a user-friendly design", said Kurt Roar Vilhelmsen, UniSea CEO. "We are therefore delighted to welcome the world's biggest vessel owner in the offshore shipping industry into the UniSea family – confirmation that we are continuing to set the industry standard in the offshore shipping software market."

Alwin J. Landry, Tidewater's Director HSES, said: "Tidewater is committed to the continuous improvement of our operations and associated processes to meet the needs of our customers, employees and management. The digitization of our processes is therefore a key focus area for the company as we work to improve our efficiency, maintain our industry-leading safety performance and to constantly improve the quality of our services, in a cost-effective manner."