Colonna's wins $10.4 million Navy cable ship contract

NOVEMBER 10, 2018 — Colonna's Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, VA, has been awarded a $10,473,071 contract for a 121-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the Navy's only cable ship, USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7).

Work will include furnishing general services for the ship, inspection of main propulsion motors, cable handling upgrades, heavy overboard system replacement, antenna mast modification, high precision acoustic positioning upgrade, docking and undocking of the vessel, propeller shaft inspection, underwater hull cleaning and painting, freeboard cleaning and painting, and sea valve replacement.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $13,429,595. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 13, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,429,595 are obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire. The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.