Keppel Shipyard to modify and upgrade KrisEnergy production barge

NOVEMBER 9, 2018 — Keppel Offshore & Marine subsidiary, Keppel Shipyard has won Shipyard), clinched a contract worth about S$30 million (about US$22 million) for the modification and upgrading of a production barge for SJ Production Barge Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of upstream oil and gas company, KrisEnergy Ltd. .

Keppel Shipyard's scope of work on the production barge for KrisEnergy includes installation of a power generation module, electrical house, new accommodations units and other refurbishment works.

Mr. Chor How Jat, Managing Director (Conversions & Repairs) of Keppel O&M and Managing Director of Keppel Shipyard, said, "With a strong track record in refurbishment, modification and upgrading projects, Keppel Shipyard is well-positioned to engineer and execute a broad range of solutions for a variety of vessels. The new contract from KrisEnergy marks our first project together since Keppel O&M's appointment earlier this year as its preferred partner for a comprehensive suite of offshore oil and gas solutions."

When completed in or around third 2019, the production barge will be capable of processing up to 30,000 barrels of fluid per day, and equipped with gas, oil and water separation facilities. It will be deployed in the Apsara oil field, which lies in Block A of the Khmer Basin in the Gulf of Thailand. The field is Cambodia's first hydrocarbon development.

Brian Helyer, Vice President, Operations, for KrisEnergy, commented: "We are glad to join hands with Keppel Shipyard on this milestone oil development project for Cambodia. With the support of experienced and capable partners, we believe that we will effectively develop the flagship Block A asset for the benefit of the Kingdom of Cambodia as well as our stakeholders."