Liberian Shipowners Council names next General Secretary

NOVEMBER 9, 2018 — Kierstin M. Lachtman is to take over as General Secretary of the Liberian Shipowners’ Council Ltd (LSC) in February 2019, succeedingJoseph E Ludwiczak, who is retiring after 17 years at the helm.



Lachtman, who will operate from the LSC offices in Dulles, Virginia, is currently Manager, Maritime Policy for Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in Washington D.C. There, her responsibilities include developing maritime policy in concert with shipowner members, determining and co-ordinating shipping industry positions on safety, environmental, operational, and regulatory issues and advocating members’ positions at regulatory and industry fora, including IMO.



Adamantios M Lemos, Chairman of the LSC Board, says,"On behalf of the Liberian Shipowners’ Council, I would like to express our profound gratitude to Joe for his outstanding leadership and dedication over the past 17 years. He will be greatly missed, but we are confident that our rigorous search process has provided us with an exceptional successor.

“Kierstin is a highly motivated and accomplished maritime professional with a well-deserved reputation for informed advocacy on behalf of shipowners. We look forward to working with her to expand and strengthen LSC.”



The Liberian Shipowners’ Council (LSC) is the voice of Liberian-flag shipowners. Incorporated in 1974 as a non-profit corporation, it is the national association of shipowners who register their vessels under the Liberian-flag.