Master Marine starts building new series of six towboats

NOVEMBER 9, 2018 — Bayou La Batre, AL, shipbuilder Master Marine, Inc. has signed contracts for six towboats and has laid the keels for the first two vessels. All six will be 67' x 28' Entech Designs, LLC Subchapter M compliant towboats. The first two will be working for Osage Marine Services, Inc., St. Louis, MO, with the others operating in the lower Mississippi River system for an undisclosed customer. The first two vessels will be delivered and placed into service by the summer of 2019 with the additional four to follow in close succession.

Each boat will be powered by a pair of Laborde Products, S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel engines operating at 1,400 RPM coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70" X 48" X 7" four bladed stainless steel propellers will provide thrust through two J & S Machine Works Inc. 7" ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corporation bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals

Electrical power is provided by two Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65 kW Tier III electronic controlled generators supplied by Laborde Products with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers throughout. .

Custom Hydraulic Components, Inc. will be supplying the steering system for the two 7" main and four 7" flanking rudders. Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. will provide a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime, LLC will provide all 11" x 18" rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel and push knees. R.S. Price & Son, Inc. will provide a Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine will provide the large aluminum Diamond SeaGlaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC will supply the aluminum exterior doors. Dickson Marine Supply to provide a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. will provide all of the electronics and communications. Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc. to supply the alarm system.

Each boat will have capacities for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9500 gallons of ballast water along with providing a maximum 7'-9" working draft.

Each vessel will have three crew staterooms, 1 ½ baths and a full galley arrangement.