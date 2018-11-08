J-ENG LP-SCR now in service in 600 TEU containership

NOVEMBER 8, 2018 — The first commercial LP-SCR system from Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) is now in service on board the 600 TEU containership M/V Southern Pearl, recently delivered to Singapore's PDL International by Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The system has been applied to a 6UEC33LSE-C2 engine manufactured by J-ENG’s Chinese licensee, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (CSE).

The compact design of the J-ENG LP-SCR system allows for a flexible arrangement to be realized and J-ENG says that the Southern Pearl application confirmed that the system is relatively easy to install in a small-size vessel with limited space for installation.

J-ENG obtained a General Design Appraisal (GDA) for the fundamental design of its LP-SCR system from Lloyd’s Register and verified its planned performances through the shop test and sea trial.

In addition to the LP-SCR, J-ENG's solutions for compliance with IMO’s NOx Tier III regulations include its LP-EGR system, long-term verification on-board testing of which finished successfully in January 2018.