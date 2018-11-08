Navy issues RFP for OSV and conversion to range support vessel

NOVEMBER 8, 2018 — The U.S. Navy is looking to procure a single existing United States built Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) for conversion to a range support vessel at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) on Andros Island in the Bahamas.

It has put out an RFP for the procurement of the vessel and its conversion to a range support vessel, referred as the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) Range Support Vessel, "ARSV."

The solicitation is being issued as a Small Business Set-Aside. The NAICS code for this solicitation is 336612, Boat Building.

The full solicitation is posted HERE