San Francisco Bay Ferry launches mobile ticketing app

NOVEMBER 7, 2018 — The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) has partnered with Hopthru to give passengers a simple method to purchase San Francisco Bay Ferry tickets and board using their phones.

Passengers can use the Hopthru app to purchase tickets for any of San Francisco Bay Ferry's four regular routes from their Apple or Android devices. This provides a third way for passengers to purchase tickets, in addition to obtaining paper tickets and using a Clipper card.

Hopthru is a San Francisco-based mobile ticketing platform for public transit agencies. Hopthru is available for use with transit agencies in Washington, Oregon, California and Michigan with agencies in more states coming onboard soon.

Passengers can download the Hopthru app in their device's app store or can receive a download link by texting "hopthru" to 43506. After signing up, they are prompted to select their transit agency, rider type and ticket type, then complete their purchase.

Once a rider is ready to show their proof of ticket, they can activate their pass and then present it to the deckhand. Purchased passes can be activated at any time with or without internet connection, enabling riders to travel without having to worry about keeping a cell signal.

"We are excited to offer this technology to our passengers," said WETA Executive Director Nina Rannells. "Hopthru will improve the time it takes to board, decrease WETA's operating costs and reduce waste from paper tickets."

WETA entered an agreement with Hopthru to provide mobile ticketing in August 2018. Hopthru will receive a commission on tickets sold through its app.