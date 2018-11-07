Newport News gets $197 million Columbia class contract mod

NOVEMBER 7, 2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $197 million modification to a previously awarded contract from General Dynamics Electric Boat to provide long-lead-time material and advance construction activities for the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

The advance procurement funds will be used to purchase major components and commodity material and to begin advance construction on Columbia (SSBN 826).

Newport News is a major subcontractor for the construction of the new class of ballistic-missile submarines, which are being designed to replace the Ohio-class submarines.

"This contract modification is critical in engaging the submarine industrial base as we continue our efforts to support starting full construction in Fiscal Year 2021," said Jason Ward, Newport News' vice president for Columbia-class construction.

Construction of the 12-submarine Columbia class is expected to begin in Fiscal Year 2021 with the first delivery to the Navy in 2028.