VIDEO: First use of a single 3D model in classification of a naval vessel

NOVEMBER 6, 2018 — France's Bureau Veritas, Naval Group, and Dassault Systèmes report that, for the first time, a 3D classification process has been applied to a significant naval vessel.

The 3D classification process was developed with Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. It uses a single 3D model to enable the exchange of digital information, improve collaboration, and reduce the number of iterations necessary in the classification design review process for approving a design. All comments and iterations can be tracked, acted upon, and reviewed in real time.

This marks a major step forward in the design review and calculation modelling required for class approvals in the design and construction of new ships, as well as in the digital transformation of the marine industry.

The collaborative project to develop the concept of 3D classification combines the expertise of Bureau Veritas in testing, inspection, and certification; of Naval Group in the design and construction of high technology military vessels; and of Dassault Systèmes in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and product lifecycle management solutions.

The project partners aimed at enabling digital continuity to reduce the time and associated costs spent in design review, and to improve data accuracy and traceability by sharing information more effectively between different project stakeholders.

The 3D model integrates completely with the Bureau Veritas suite of modelling and calculation software tools. Bureau Veritas can deliver the classification based on the 3D model of the vessel, and Naval Group can ultimately increase the capability of its products and improve its competitiveness through more innovative processes.

Matthieu de Tugny, COO, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore said, "'Design review is a very important phase in the process of classification. 3D classification means no more reliance on 2D drawings in the design review process. This will deliver a practical, shared and scalable model to demonstrate the advantages of the digital transformation in the Marine Industry. "

Olivier de la Bourdonnaye, Naval Group, Senior Vice-President Industry said that, "As the European leader in the naval industry, Naval Group designs, manufactures and maintains surface vessels and submarines for its customers. Our main challenge today is to increase the capability of our products and, in the meantime, to improve our competitiveness. To meet our business challenges, innovation is at the heart of our strategy. Innovation in product, but also innovation in processes. 3D classification will be one of these innovations in our processes. It will help us decrease our cost of engineering and also improve the lead time of our developments."

"Today's shipbuilders must deliver larger, more sophisticated vessels in order to stay competitive in the industry. 3D model-based classification offers a strategic advantage for meeting business challenges in quality, costs, lead time and engineering," said Alain Houard, Vice President, Marine & Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Our collaboration with Bureau Veritas and Naval Group echoes our long-term commitment to deliver new digital capabilities for innovation to transform established processes. With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, organizations can collectively capture, share, and build knowledge, and orchestrate their knowhow."