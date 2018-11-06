WinGD appoints engine training partners in two key locations

Demonstrating the simulation software at the opening of the WinGD BlackSea Training facility in Odessa, Ukraine

NOVEMBER 6, 2018 — Extending the services it offers shipowners in support of their low-speed dual-fuel and diesel engines, Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) has appointed new training partners: Giga Mare Inc. in the Philippines, and Black Sea Training in the Ukraine.

"The appointment of Giga Mare and Black Sea Training as official WinGD engine training partners is an important step in our plan to provide the highest level of training and support for operators of our engines on both a global and a local basis," says Rudolf Holtbecker, Operations Director for WinGD. "With these key partnerships, we ensure that training programs for engines developed by WinGD can be accessed where it is most convenient for the end users of our engines, reducing and in some cases eliminating the costs and hassle of travel

WinGD notes that high quality training is essential to ensuring that ship operators can truly optimize their vessels' performance. With a deeper understanding of the main engine and its applied technologies, through comprehensive training, operators and supervisors of various levels are able to enhance the performance of the engine room by increasing its efficiency and reliability to reduce maintenance costs and lower emission levels.

"WinGD Training Partners are carefully chosen based on their ability to deliver the high-quality training our customers expect from WinGD," says Holtbecker. "This involves the capability to explain the theory and functionality of the dual-fuel X-DF, Generation X and RT-flex engines, as well as practicing real-life scenarios using our W-Xpert engine simulation software or the Full Mission Simulator hardware."

To achieve this high standard of teaching competence, all Training Partners participate in WinGD's "Train-the-Trainer" program and have full access to the WinGD training resources and the same state-of-the-art simulation software developed by WinGD that is used in the WinGD Training Centers.

"We are proud to be one of WinGD's inaugural Training Partners and are confident we can fulfil expectations," says Jari Ullakonoja, President & CEO at GigaMare. "We have extensive experience with both two and four-stroke marine engines and our key location and excellent existing training facilities, means we can offer top quality training to WinGD's customers."

"Offering WinGD training programs in the Ukraine means that we are reaching a significant population of crew managers and seafarers, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed in today's vessels," says Valeriy Pushchin, Managing Director of BlackSea Training

These training partnerships complement the existing training services offered by WinGD at its training facilities in: Winterthur, Switzerland, (Company Headquarters); Busan, Korea; Shanghai, China, and Athens, Greece

Crew Graduates at GigaMare's facility in the Philippines