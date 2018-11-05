Tests indicate that Mobil synthetic gear oil can yield significant savings

Tests were conducted at the Reintjes TEV development test facility in Hameln, Germany

NOVEMBER 5, 2018 — Tests conducted by ExxonMobil and gearbox manufacturer Reintjes indicate that Mobil SHC 626 synthetic gear oil can help to improve marine gearbox thermal and mechanical efficiency when compared to mineral oils.

The fully synthetic lubricant was proven to reduce energy losses and cut fuel consumption.

ExxonMobil's Equipment Builder team and distributor partner Den Hartog conducted the tests with Reintjes.

Using state-of-the art power and torque monitoring devices, a selection of representative oils were tested on a Type WAF 364 marine gearbox at the Reintjes TEV development test facility in Hameln, Germany.

Results indicated that Mobil SHC 626 gear oil helped improve gearbox thermal and mechanical efficiency by 0.27 per cent compared with Mobil Delvac 1330 engine oil. While seemingly a small figure, for a fully mechanically optimized gearbox, this equates to a significant reduction in total energy losses of 10 percent and an approximate saving of EUR 1,400 (about $1,600) per year*.

Further examination showed that thermal and mechanical stress on all gearbox components had decreased, while used oil analysis indicated that all oils were in near-new condition without any sign of wear.

These findings point to further potential savings from extended component and oil life, plus increased maintenance intervals.

Rainer Lange, Mobil SHC Brand Advisor – EAME, ExxonMobil, comments: "This is a great example of how a comparatively small change, such as changing a lubricant, can deliver significant energy efficiency benefits and cost savings. The results of the rig tests with Reintjes demonstrate once again that the performance features delivered by Mobil SHC 600 Series lubricants can offer very real and quantifiable benefits to a business."