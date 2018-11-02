Detyens wins $8.1 million MSC contract

NOVEMBER 2, 2018 — Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, SC, has been awarded an $8,175,517 contract for a 59-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8).

Work will include furnishing general services for the ship, collection holding tank, piping repairs, four overhead steel replacements, tank top steel replacements, main switch board cleaning, refurbish unrep saddles, winches, and drive chains, vent systems cleaning, underwater propellers cleaning and generator cleaning.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $8,175,517.

Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2019.

Navy working capital funds in the amount of $8,175,517 are obligated and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal.

This contract was a small business set-aside with companies solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity