Rick Fieldman joins Bouchard as Risk Manager

NOVEMBER 2, 2018 — Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc., Melville, NY, reports that Rick Fieldman has joined the company as Risk Manager.

As Risk Manager, Fieldman will oversee the day to day handling of all marine insurance matters, while also assisting management with the renewal process for marine insurance coverage. In addition, he will be responsible for the day to day handling of all marine insurance claims matters, as well as assisting management with any incidents that may arise.

Fieldman has over forty years of experience in the marine insurance field, having first entered the industry during the early 1970's.

Aside from working with four multinational marine insurance brokers over the years, Fieldman also spent a total of six years on the marine insurance underwriting side, in addition to a short stint with a large stevedoring company where he served as Director of Insurance and Claims until it moved its operations to Nashville, TN.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to work with one of the oldest and largest tug and barge operators in the United States, and aim to add high quality organization and professional marine insurance consultancy to Bouchard," said Fieldman.

Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc.'s history dates back to its incorporation 100 years ago in 1918 by founder, Capt. Fred Bouchard, the youngest tugboat captain in the Port of New York. Bouchard is a family owned business and the largest independently-owned ocean-going petroleum barge company in the U.S.