Wärtsilä submits UV-based BWMS for USCG Type Approval

NOVEMBER 2, 2018 — Wärtsilä says that its Aquarius UV Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) has successfully completed all the required testing procedures, and has now been submitted for U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Type Approval. The Aquarius UV system was granted IMO Type Approval n 2012.

The USCG approval process is extensive and involves both land and sea testing. Throughout these tests, the Wärtsilä solution demonstrated its effectiveness, robustness, and excellent reliability. The UV technology utilizes proven filtration and ultra-violet (UV) irradiation, while maintaining a high degree of safety and operability. It ensures compliance with regulations, even with varying levels of water quality.

The company's alternative BWMS technology, the Wärtsilä Aquarius EC (Electro-Chlorination), was granted USCG Type Approval in August 2018, and IMO Type Approval in 2013.

"This latest USCG approval submission represents a significant milestone for the Aquarius UV product. Having the Aquarius EC system already approved means that Wärtsilä is in the unique position of being able to offer customers a choice of technologies, as well as expert advice as to the most suitable BWMS for their particular needs," says Craig Patrick, Sales Director, Ballast Water Management Systems at Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä's dual technology offering provides a broad range of BWMS solutions for fleet wide regulatory compliance. The systems are backed by Wärtsilä's global service network.