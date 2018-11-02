Island Offshore vessel to get batteries and gangway for Equinor job

NOVEMBER 2, 2018 — Ulsteinvik, Norway, headquartered Island Offshore has secured a three-year agreement with Equinor for its DPII PSV Island Clipper to serve as combined PSV and walk to work vessel. The vessel will be equipped with battery package, shore connection and gangway which can be mobilized on short notice.

Commencement of the contract is April 1, 2019, and it includes options for up two additional years.

Island Clipper is arranged to operate as an accommodation vessel during maintenance work at Equinor's installations, and can accommodate 60 persons.

The UT 776 CD vessel was delivered from the Vard Brevik shipyard in 2015.

"This is a very exciting project for us, and it is especially gratifying to be awarded such a long term contract after some tough years in the offshore market," says Håvard Ulstein, Managing Director of Island Offshore Management AS. "With Island Clipper, we have four platform supply vessels which have been adapted for walk to work-duties, and this proves that our belief in this segment was entirely right."

Island Offshore's other three walk to work vessels are Island Crown, Island Condor and Island Diligence.