Austal reports cyber security breach

NOVEMBER 1, 2018 — Shipbuilder Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) said in a stock exchange announcement today that its Australian business has detected and responded to a breach of the company's data management systems by an unknown offender.

Austal says it referred the matter to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and the Australian Federal Police who have provided ongoing assistance and advice.

"Austal Australia's Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) team have restored the security and integrity of the company's data systems and have implemented, and continues to implement, additional security measures to prevent further breaches," says the statement. "A small number of stakeholders who were potentially directly impacted have been informed.

"The data breach has had no impact on Austal's ongoing operations. Austal's business in the United States is unaffected by this issue as the computer systems are not linked.

"No company wants to lose control of its information, but there is no evidence to date to suggest that information affecting national security nor the commercial operations of the company have been stolen: ship design drawings which may be distributed to customers and fabrication sub-contractors or suppliers are neither sensitive nor classified.

"Some staff email addresses and mobile phone numbers were accessed and these staff members have been informed accordingly. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will be involved as required.

"Following the breach the offender purported to offer certain materials for sale on the internet and engage in extortion. The company has not and will not respond to the extortion attempts.

Austal cannot provide any additional information at this time."