Matson takes delivery of largest containership ever built in U.S.

Daniel K. Inouye is not only the largest containership ever constructed in the U.S., it is also Matson's fastest vessel, with a top speed of nearly 24 knots

NOVEMBER 1, 2018 — Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) yesterday took delivery of the first of two new Aloha Class containerships built for its Hawaii service at Philly Shipyard.

"This new ship, our fifth delivered by Philly Shipyard, is the product of a great partnership with the Philly team in designing and constructing a new class of containership that will set a new standard for cargo delivery in the Hawaii trade," said Ron Forest, President of Matson.

The 850-foot long, 3,600 TEU capacity Daniel K. Inouye is not only the largest containership ever constructed in the U.S., it is also Matson's fastest vessel, with a top speed of nearly 24 knots, helping ensure on-time deliveries in Hawaii from Matson's three West Coast terminals in Seattle, Oakland and Long Beach.

Daniel K. Inouye incorporates the latest environmentally friendly technology, including dual fuel engines that can be adapted to use liquefied natural gas (LNG), double hull fuel tanks, fresh water ballast systems and a more fuel efficient hull design.

The ship will embark on its 5,298-mile, 13-day maiden voyage to Oakland, California via the Panama Canal on Wednesday, November 7 before entering commercial service on November 22. After a port call at Long Beach, the new vessel will make its first call at Honolulu on the morning of November 28.